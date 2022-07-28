Work to fix wobbly wall of Wollongong CBD building progresses

Work is progressing to fix a Wollongong CBD building wall that came loose when gale force winds hit the Illawarra last month.
The intersection of Rawson and Regent streets has been closed since June 6, when wind gusts of up to 113 km/h were recorded at Bellambi.
Workers were evacuated from 1 Rawson Street after they noticed a front-facing wall had detached from the rest of the four-storey building.
There were concerns the wall could collapse and the streets were blocked off out of safety concerns.
It is understood a work program to address the issue has been scheduled, after recent adverse weather delayed efforts to repair the building.
However, the wall has been stabilised.
Scaffolding remains on the building and it could be some weeks until the repairs are finished.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
