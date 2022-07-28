Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Work to fix wobbly wall of Wollongong CBD building progresses

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
July 28 2022 - 5:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wall comes loose from office building amid gale force winds in Wollongong on June 6, 2022.

Work is progressing to fix a Wollongong CBD building wall that came loose when gale force winds hit the Illawarra last month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.