Edmund Rice College students have relished in the art of poetry, literature and book-writing during a special week-long festival at the school.
The English-focused festival Raise Your Words was organised to give the young men opportunities to express themselves creatively, and to reveal the emotional benefits of writing.
Students were delighted to connect with the school's artist in residence and well-known poet, Luka Lesson, who's poem 'May your pen grace the page' appeared in an HSC text.
Year 7 student Owen Nunes, 14, said many of his peers were delighted to have engaged with the festival, and even captured the attention of those who aren't typically drawn to writing.
'Everyone's been having fun and laughing," he said. "Everyone's started to enjoy it more as the week has gone on."
Head of English, Francesca Gazzola, said students had been highly engaged with the activities of the week.
"We're always trying to engage the boys in all things literacy and celebrate the arts and the humanities," Ms Gazzola said.
'Part of this festival was to acknowledge the fact that there is a bit of a stereotype out there that boys don't like English and they don't like reading ... because we've got a lot of boys who are really talented and really interested.
"It's been lovely to put this on for those who have been able to realise their talent, too."
On Thursday, students will have the opportunity to put their writing and spoken word skills to the ultimate test, as they gear up for a slam poetry night with Mr Lesson as the judge.
Year 8 student Max Blacklock, 14, will be one of the students to take the stage and recite an original poem he wrote during the festival to the crowd.
"I started to write a poem for a couple of hours and realised that I wanted to perform it," he said. "I'm nervous, but excited."
The college's Reel Talk club will also have a panel discussion around film. The school community welcomes the community to attend the Poetry and Pinot night from 5.30pm for a 6pm start in the Narandha Learning Centre.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
