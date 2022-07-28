Wollongong's CBD is likely to face a shortage of new apartments in the coming years.
It's hard to comprehend, given the seemingly constant construction taking place in the city, but Colliers Managing Director Simon Kersten said data showed apartment construction will fall short of demand for the next three years.
Mr Kersten said he had wanted to track apartment construction for several years and, when he hired a data analyst earlier this year, it was the first thing on the to-do list.
By tracking through every development application submitted to Wollongong City Council and a constantly updated list of new developments, a report released on Thursday night had identified the coming shortfall.
Mr Kersten said there were 1700 apartments on the market in the last two years; 56 per cent of those were new builds.
"What we're looking at going forward is the supply into the market doesn't really increase back to that level until about 2025, Mr Kersten said.
"The amount of new stock being built and completed in the Wollongong market isn't going to anywhere near meet the demand in the market until 2025-2026."
The cranes people can see in the sky over Wollongong would seem to refute this idea but Mr Kersten pointed out that most of that construction involves apartments that are already sold.
"In those being built or being marketed for sale off the plan, there's a total of 666 apartments," he explained.
"At the moment 90 per cent of those are sold. That is the stock that we're going to get over the next two years and it's already 90 per cent sold.
"So there's nothing coming for years."
A main contributor to that gap is the time it takes to get a project built once council approves of the development.
"When something gets approved, you've then got to get some money in line and get the builder organised, do your construction drawings and build it," he said.
"So it can be up to three years, so two to three years after the approval that's when that stock arrives."
The Colliers report estimated there will be 396 apartments available next year and 502 the year after that. It's not until 2025 that availability really ramps up, with more than 1000 apartments expected.
Mr Kersten expected the shortfall in the coming years to create a "pent-up demand" which would be released in 2025.
The report also listed the top CBD streets for apartment sales.
Corrimal Street tops the list with $89 million in sales in the last 12 months.
Rounding out the top three are Atchison Street with $88 million and Smith Street's $76 million.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
