Voters in the Shellharbour City Council election weren't fazed by reports of conflict between candidates.
Since pre-polling for Ward A opened on July 18, there have been reports of friction between candidates.
This included allegations of being run over, posting photos on social media branding volunteers handing out how to vote card as "rats" and a union-funded truck billboard playing attack ads.
But in an exit poll conducted by the Mercury found few had even heard of the goings-on between the candidates.
Beverley Hoare remembered reading something about it in the Mercury but it didn't sway her vote.
"It doesn't really change my vote but I don't like that behaviour," Ms Hoare said.
"I just knew who I'd vote for, so that was it."
John Nugent hadn't heard anything about it but felt it wouldn't have changed the way he cast his vote.
"I knew who I wanted to vote for beforehand," he said.
All Jason Phillips knew was that he had to vote again.
"I didn't even really even pay attention," he said.
"I got a letter in the mail saying 'come to vote', that's it.
"All I know is it was a stuff-up with the iVote and then we had to revote again - that's all I know."
The pre-poll location was a peaceful place on Thursday.
Even the United Services Union's truck-mounted billboard had stopped showing attack ads, instead touting the credentials of Labor candidates Maree Edwards and Aarron Vann.
Mr Vann and independent Shane Bitschkat, both No2 on their respective tickets, were keen to scotch claims of friction on the hustings.
"I think the argy-bargy has been blown up by the media and in reality down here there isn't that much animosity between all of the candidates," Mr Vann said, standing alongside Mr Bitschkat.
"We all get along, we're all here for the same reason, which is to support the No1s on the ticket.
"Shane and I, we're here every day. There's no arguments, there's no blues, we work together and we're here for the community."
Mr Vann, a United Services Union official, acknowledged the billboard signage had changed on Thursday, but wasn't able to comment as the union was "running their own third party campaign".
The Ward A election is on Saturday and there are four polling places: Albion Park Rail Public, Albion Park Public, Mt Terry Public and Albion Park High.
According to NSW Electoral Commission figures, 5492 people had cast a pre-poll vote by Thursday morning.
There were 649 postal votes received, meaning 37 per cent of the electorate has already voted.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
