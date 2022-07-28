Well-known cyclist and Sydney-based sports journalist and author Rupert Guinness has joined the Mercury ahead of this year's UCI Road Championships in Wollongong.
His first article on the championships highlights why Guinness thinks Australian pair Michael Mathews and Caleb Ewing can win the elite road race of the championships running from September 18 to 25.
Guinness, who has covered 11 world road cycling championships all around the globe, said he couldn't wait to be involved in one in his own state of NSW.
"I've experienced the hype, the excitement and the drama of a world championship in different countries, in different cultures, and each one has their own distinctive trademarks," he said.
"I think these championships in Wollongong will certainly have an Aussie feel about them and people will be talking about them when they go home to Europe or America or Africa or wherever they've come from.
"And to be a part of that is a great honour, really."
Guinness said it was great that such an important event was being held in such a "beautiful place" as Wollongong.
"I was just talking to somebody then about how exciting the course is for the men's elite race is and I think the other events too," he said.
"There is a very good balance of terrain they've got in those routes which will allow everyone and everybody to have a crack at winning."
Guinness said while it was too early to know who would be competing, the championships was highly likely to feature former and current world champions.
He also expected many riders taking part in who took part in this year's Tour de France to compete in Wollongong.
"I know a lot of people say Australia is a long way to go but the lure of a world championship is massive for a rider as is the prospect of wearing a rainbow jersey for a year. People won't hesitate to make a trip halfway around the world to try and get that honour."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
