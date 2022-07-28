Illawarra Mercury
Port Kembla ethanol plan raises council fears of 'chain reaction'

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated August 4 2022 - 7:55am, first published July 28 2022 - 8:00am
An artist's impression of the proposed facility. Picture from Manildra EIS/Major Projects.

Wollongong City Council is concerned about the increased concentration of volatile products around Port Kembla, the latest being Manildra's plans for a bulk ethanol storage facility on the edge of the water.

