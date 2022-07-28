Wollongong City Council is concerned about the increased concentration of volatile products around Port Kembla, the latest being Manildra's plans for a bulk ethanol storage facility on the edge of the water.
The facility, which would include a port terminal and associated pipeline, would have six ethanol storage tanks, each with a volume of about 4 megalitres, at a site on Foreshore Rd.
Advertisement
It would take "beverage-grade" ethanol from Manildra's Bomaderry factory for export and an Environmental Impact Statement has gone out for public comment.
The city council last November wrote to the state's planning minister to voice similar worries, and restated its concern to the Major Projects planning process ahead of the EIS preparation.
"Council is concerned that further intensification and concentration of the production, storage and transport of highly volatile products at Port Kembla, could have potential negative impacts on the community," it told the NSW Planning Department in December, in comments recently made public.
"[These impacts could be] cumulative noise and pollution levels on adjourning access roads, council assets and local amenity especially trucking noise, and the port through increased risk of a chain reaction with cumulative hazardous operations," the council said.
A Hazard and Operability Study forms part of the material on public exhibition.
Manildra's EIS states "the proposed facility does not have any anticipated cumulative impacts on the locality".
"The potential hazards associated with the storage and distribution of ethanol have been appropriately considered and mitigated as much as practical," it says.
Manildra said its current method of exporting through Port Botany was inadequate because of a lack of space, and multi-use terminals risking the ethanol purity.
"The development of the site per the proponents' specifications allow for the quality of the ethanol to be controlled through all stages of the process, being the production, transportation, storage and shipping," the EIS states.
Last November the council had received an application for the facility to be rubber-stamped under Complying Development rules, approved by a private certifier.
But amendments to the ports planning rules meant bulk storage tanks could no longer be considered this way, and the proposal was continued as a State Significant Development.
The Mercury sought comment from Manildra.
The shore around Port Kembla harbour is also under consideration by the Navy for locating a new base for Australia's planned fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.