Hot Property Illawarra: Where are Wollongong's pet-friendly rentals?

An increasing number of us now count a four-legged friend (or two) among our family members, particularly since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
But finding a rental property where your pets are welcome can still prove a challenge, particularly in NSW, where landlords can still knock back requests for a pet, Ray White data analyst William Clark told ACM.
Mr Clark has identified the Illawarra suburbs with the highest number of 'pet-friendly' rental listings, with Figtree, Woonona and Kiama Heights all making the list.
He expects more pet-friendly listings to come to market in the years ahead as more tenants adopt a pet.
"As access to pets becomes easier, there is a good chance that these expressions of permission for pets appear more frequently, as giving this permission is likely to attract a larger pool of prospective tenants," Mr Clark said.
On renting, tenants in the Wollongong and Kiama area could face paying more than $60 a week extra to secure a property than they did in 2021, according to new figures from CoreLogic.
The figures show that house rents in the Wollongong local government area were up 9.9 per cent, or $62 a week in the 12 months to June 2022, with the median rent now at $683 a week.
In Kiama they were up 8 per cent or $55 per week.
"A typical average rental growth over the past 10 years prior to COVID for regional NSW would be around about 2.5 per cent year on year, so that's about the pace of inflation," he said.
Economists are tipping yet another official interest rate rise from the Reserve Bank of Australia next week.
Graham Cooke, head of consumer research at Finder, said the combined rate hikes to July would add an extra $424 to the monthly repayments on a typical mortgage, costing the average home owner an extra $5000 over the course of the year.
But there are still steps mortgage holders can take now to save on their monthly repayments, if they're willing to take the time to do some research and haggle with their lender.
As many of us finally get around to filling out our tax return, it's a brush up on some of the tax deductions property investors are eligible for.
Bradley Beer, Chief Executive Officer of BMT Tax Depreciation, said that many landlords incorrectly assume that depreciation benefits are exclusively reserved for new properties.
"Every day we hear investors saying that they think their property is too old to carry depreciation deductions. But depreciation is available on almost all investment properties regardless of age," said Mr Beer.
Shannyn Laird, head of customer experience at leasing agency :Different said that the depreciation schedule is a commonly overlooked area that, if used correctly, could have big benefits for landlords.
