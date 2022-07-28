Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Will Miller's Illawarra rugby leaders Shoalhaven primed for Avondale challenge

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
July 28 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON FIRE: Former ACT Brumbies flanker Will Miller took over the Shoalhaven coaching reins this season.

Will Miller is too modest to claim all the credit but it is no surprise Shoalhaven has dominated the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.