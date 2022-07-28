Will Miller is too modest to claim all the credit but it is no surprise Shoalhaven has dominated the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition this season.
The Shoals have been red hot since former ACT Brumbies flanker Miller took over the coaching reins of his boyhood club at the start of the season.
Miller was adamant it was the players' desire to keep learning and improving which was the secret of the IDRU leaders' success.
"The hunger in the playing group is outstanding. They're not complacent, they're not happy to just win, they want to keep getting better and better each week and that shows in the results I think," he said.
Shoalhaven's success was based on a strong team ethic but Miller praised the outstanding contribution of winger Mark Brandon, No 8 George Miller, Matt Stewart (No 13) and prop Alex Wilson.
Shoalhaven, the only team yet to lose this season, visit fourth-placed Avondale Wombats on Saturday.
Avondale are coming off a week off after their clash against University was washed-out last week.
Miller expects a tough game against a Wombats-outfit he rates highly.
"They're a good team. I'd say Avondale, Tech-Tahs and Shamrocks are our biggest threats," he said.
"Shamrocks are a bit of a dark horse. They are floating behind a bit but I think with all their players back they will be tough. When we played them it was early in the season, they are a very structured team so I think they will go well come finals time.
"We've had a couple of games against opposition who aren't as structured as us, which has allowed us to run in some big scores.
"But against teams like Tech and Avondale and Shamrocks that won't be the case, we always have to keep working on everything and just keep going forward."
Should Shoalhaven lose, Tech-Tahs can leapfrog to the top of the table with a win over the struggling Kiama at Saunders Oval on Saturday.
In other round 13 action on Saturday, Vikings play host to Bowral, University are at home to Shamrocks and Camden tackle Campbelltown.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
