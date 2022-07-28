Thirroul Plaza court hearings wind up with town's future in balance

Four days of court hearings into the controversial Thirroul Plaza development proposal wound up on Thursday after a site visit and hours of expert testimony.
Developer Thirroul Plaza Pty Ltd has taken Wollongong City Council to the Land and Environment Court seeking to have its proposal for a three-storey apartment and retail development approved by the court.
The council has maintained the development as proposed is not appropriate for the site and does not meet planning objectives, while a community campaign has pushed the point that such a large residential development would increase congestion and block views of the escarpment.
Proceedings early on Wednesday had focused on sight lines to the Illawarra Escarpment from shops, cafes and the footpath along the main road in Thirroul, and how much the proposed three-storey development would block them.
There was argument over the meaning of the Development Control Plan for the Thirroul Village Centre, in particular this statement on escarpment views: "Future built forms must maintain these views and sightlines to preserve connections to the escarpment and water."
The developer's expert witness argued that in this context "maintain" didn't mean to preserve the view, but to "manage change".
Developers Thirroul Plaza Pty Ltd were represented by top planning barrister Adrian Galasso SC, Wollongong City Council by Adam Seton from Marsdens Law Group.
Wednesday afternoon's proceedings were mostly concerned with traffic, again with differing evidence from the expert witnesses.
Traffic consultant Craig McLaren said the developers' plans had underestimated the amount of traffic which would be coming from an enlarged Coles supermarket and shopping centre.
The court was told the traffic congestion which dogs Thirroul was mainly caused by right-hand turns off Lawrence Hargrave Drive, and the traffic lights which would be installed at the King St intersection may help.
The developer's traffic consultant Tim Rogers agreed the plans would involve removing 13 parking spaces on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, but said the bus stop north McCauley St could be used as a "through lane" around a right-hand turn.
After Monday's site visit nine people from the Save Thirroul Village campaign gave oral submissions to the court via video conference.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
