Shoalhaven City Council has agreed with the acquisition of land to Transport NSW for the Jervis Bay Interchange project.
Transport NSW has confirmed the Jervis Bay Interchange project will still be started late 2022, despite complications with the land acquisition.
Recently, a majority of council voted to pause the acquisition of land needed for the project to Transport NSW in order to be briefed more on the project.
According to the Shoalhaven City Council Mayor, Amanda Findley, this acquisition halt could have resulted in a possible, temporary delay.
"The reason why the land acquisition was temporarily put on hold was to enable councillors to be briefed by Transport NSW on the use of the land," Mrs Findley said.
The Council has since agreed to the acquisition of land, removing the possible temporary delay.
We do not anticipate any delays- Transport NSW Spokesperson
A Spokesperson for Transport NSW said they welcome the Shoalhaven City Council's decision to agree with the acquisition of the land required to progress with the upgrade.
"Early work for the Jervis Bay Road and Princes Highway intersection upgrade is on track to commence by the end of this year," the Transport NSW spokesperson said.
Transport NSW said that the detailed design contract had been awarded to Arcadis Australia Pacific Pty Ltd and the next stage of design work had started.
"Key changes to the intersection between Jervis Bay Road and the Princes Highway will involve realigning and widening the highway and an overpass bridge over Jervis Bay Road which will provide a better connection for road users," the Transport NSW Spokesperson said.
"The upgrade, including a flyover and roundabouts on either side, will make the intersection of Jervis Bay Road and the Princes Highway safer for all road users."
The Project Design:
The concept design for the Jervis Bay Road and Princes Highway intersection upgrade will include a new intersection between Jervis Bay Road and the Princes Highway that incorporates:
The $125 million project is expected to begin in late 2022 with major work to begin in 2023.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
