Here's why one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work: editorial

Mark Campbell is not a well man. He has bowel cancer and is awaiting surgery.
He also has a stoma. It is an opening on his abdomen that allows waste to be removed from his body without going through the process we all quite probably take for granted.
It also means Mr Campbell's needs are quite specific.
He cannot just eat anything. So during a six-week stay in hospital, he was acutely aware of how best to look after himself, and his stoma.
Thing is, he seemed to be the only one. Well, he and his partner who advocated for him, too.
Understandably, hospitals have procedures in place. Long gone are the days individual meals are made on the premises.
For all but the last 48 hours of his six-week stay, Mr Campbell's needs, dietary needs (which are quite separate to any perceived culinary demands) were not taken into consideration.
"The meals really aren't nutritious, the potato was powdered, and so were the eggs ... you can't expect people to get better. I just started complaining really bad about it, eventually we finally got our orders taken in the last 48 hours over the phone."
Hospitals stays and simply navigating your way through the health system is challenging for most of us. Fear of not having a voice in a strange environment when you already feel vulnerable - and unwell - is a terrifying. Reassurances have been made that the same mistakes will not be repeated.
