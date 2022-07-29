After a month stuck on the sidelines, Coniston coach Rob Jonovski admits player fitness remains his biggest concern as his side returns to the field on Saturday.
Advertisement
'Cono', who haven't played a Premier League game since June 26 due to the ongoing rain are gearing up to host Bellambi at JJ Kelly Park.
While they will be heavy favourites against the battling Rosellas, it shapes as a crucial contest for Jonovski's men. Coniston are locked in a three-team battle - along with Port Kembla and the White Eagles - for fifth place on the IPL table.
Conversely, Bellambi remain winless in 2022 and sit at the foot of the ladder, and head into the game on the back of an 8-0 mauling at the hands of Bulli a fortnight ago.
"We look at every week as an important game. But I think it's been four or five weeks since we've played a 90-minute game, so I've got to manage the squad on Saturday. We'll need eight players to play 90 minutes because we can only make three subs," Jonovski said.
"Do we have players to go for 90 minutes? I'm not sure. But we're expected to get the points, especially with them coming off an 8-0 loss to Bulli. But they'll be turning up to have a crack at us, and we've got to make sure that we're on point. We spoke about it at training this week, we've got to make sure that we don't lose our football etiquette, being away from game days for the past four, five weeks.
"But we'll be ready. We're ready to resume our season."
The rain in recent weeks has restricted Coniston's ability to train together. As a result, Jonovski has turned to an old-school approach to keep his players fit.
"The Sydney boys and the boys from down the coast have been sending me their Strava runs [data] once a week, and we've been getting together as a squad once a week at Figtree," he said.
"The local boys have been doing concrete running for the last five weeks one night a week, and the Sydney boys are sending me their runs. We've been training since November and it's August next week, and we've played 10 games in nine months. I feel sorry for the guys.
"But as I said to the boys on Wednesday night, I'm happy with the vibe and intensity. Is the sharpness going to be where we want it to be at? It's not, it's like pre-season again for us.
"The stop-start season hasn't helped us, and we've had a couple of results that didn't go our way, so there's no room for error anymore."
As Football South Coast attempts to wrap up the Premier League season by October, seven games are set to go ahead this weekend. Three teams - Wollongong Olympic, Cringila and Corrimal - are preparing to play two matches apiece.
The action kicked off on Friday night with the Lions hosting Olympic in a catch-up game, while Bulli will take on South Coast United, Wollongong United meets the Rangers and Woonona tackles Albion Park in Saturday's other catch-up games.
The round will conclude on Sunday with Tarrawanna hosting Cringila, while Olympic will also face the Rangers in another Premier League catch-up contest.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.