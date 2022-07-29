Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Coniston hungry for Illawarra Premier League return against Bellambi Rosellas

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
July 29 2022 - 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE MIDDLE: Coniston's Matthew Fioro prepares to pass the ball to a teammate against Port Kembla last month. Picture: Anna Warr

After a month stuck on the sidelines, Coniston coach Rob Jonovski admits player fitness remains his biggest concern as his side returns to the field on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.