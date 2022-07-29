"Do we have players to go for 90 minutes? I'm not sure. But we're expected to get the points, especially with them coming off an 8-0 loss to Bulli. But they'll be turning up to have a crack at us, and we've got to make sure that we're on point. We spoke about it at training this week, we've got to make sure that we don't lose our football etiquette, being away from game days for the past four, five weeks.

