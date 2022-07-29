Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Stanwell Park teenager Gus Hoefsloot gets Australian under-16s Joeys call-up

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated July 29 2022 - 4:02am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOVING FORWARD: Sydney FC Academy gloveman Gus Hoefsloot, of Stanwell Park, has been called up to the Australian under-16s squad. Picture: Sydney FC Media

When Gus Hoefsloot first decided to try football with Helensburgh Thistles eight years ago, he only had one rule: he had to be goalkeeper.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.