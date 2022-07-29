When Gus Hoefsloot first decided to try football with Helensburgh Thistles eight years ago, he only had one rule: he had to be goalkeeper.
Gus's father Kees Hoefsloot isn't really sure why his son wanted to play that position, but it's a move that is paying dividends. Fast forward to 2022 and the Stanwell Park teenager is making giant strides in the sport.
Gus is a member of the Sydney FC Academy, and is part of the sky blues' Youth League One boys side.
Now, the talented gloveman is set to tick another career box after being called up to the Australian squad for the AFF Under-16s Youth Championships, which kick off on Sunday in Indonesia. The Joeys have drawn group C and will take on Myanmar, Cambodia and Malaysia.
"This is what Gus was aiming for. When they start as little kids, the first thing they want to achieve is to become a Joey," Kees Hoefsloot said. "I think he should be in the mix for a starting position, but you never know what the coaches prefer or what they're looking for."
Gus was about eight when he joined the Thistles. He then moved onto the South Coast Flame's Skills Acquisition Program, before getting called up to the Sydney FC Academy in 2018.
"He only wanted to play soccer when he was allowed to be in goals, he never actually played before then," Hoefsloot said.
"I think joining Sydney FC has been a very important part of his development. He had very good coaches at South Coast Flame, and then he made the step up to Sydney FC. Of the Sydney FC Academy, six players made the final Joeys squad."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
