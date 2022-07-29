Three Men's Premier Division teams can stake their claim for a finals berth when the AFL South Coast season resumes on Saturday.
After last week's action was washed out, it shapes as a crucial round, with the Power, Northern Districts and Shellharbour all fighting it out for third position.
The Kangaroos and Bulldogs (both 28 points) hold an unassailable advantage on the table, while Kiama, the Tigers and Suns are all on 12 points.
All eyes will be on the Kiama versus Suns clash on Saturday, while Northern Districts will also aim to snare some crucial points against the Bulldogs. Figtree hosts the Lions in the other contest.
Men's Premier Division:
Northern Districts v Wollongong Bulldogs (Hollymount Park); Power v Shellharbour (Bonaira Oval); Figtree v Lions (Figtree Oval).
Women's Premier Division:
Power v Bomaderry (Bonaira Oval); Saints v Lions (Figtree Oval).
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
