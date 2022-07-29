Guest Park trail bike riders give onlookers the finger

It's not a new phenomenon, but it's a devastating one.
Vision of motorbike riders charging over a fairy meadow field, defiantly revving their bike to onlookers has enraged community sports advocates.
The Illawarra Stingrays posted on Thursday: "This happened at Guest Park yesterday in broad daylight. These losers are either arrogant or dumb - I think the later {sic} considering they smiled for the camera at the end of the footage."
The post went on to say that the video had been handed to authorities, however, commentators were not confident any action would be forthcoming.
The Lakeside Lions Junior Football Club shared its feeling of helplessness after a similar event at WebbPark, its home base at Dapto.
"A few of us have maintained the fields all year as council have not been able to get their machines on there since January because of the rain," the Lions posted.
"Breaks our hearts as this is the U6 and U7 fields so they miss out the most."
The record-breaking rain has played havoc with junior sport throughout winter. Continued wet weather has meant council fields have been closed more often than not.
The Stingrays post said the situation was "heartbreaking considering the weather and inability for people to play sport, or just enjoy public spaces."
Earlier this year weekend wheelie warriors put a much-anticipated rugby return at Wollongong's Saunders Oval at risk with their antics.
Another video of vandals in action on a sportsground did the rounds on social media this week, however, the Illawarra Mercury understands the situation has been "resolved".
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
