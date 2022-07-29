It might be Wollongong's best kept secret, but the word is about to get out.
A new lookout and observation deck has been installed at Greenhouse Park in Wollongong, and it captures panoramic views of the Illawarra.
Ontop of what was formerly a builders' tip, decades of work by dedicated volunteers is opening up the park into a green oasis.
Planting thousands of native trees and grasses have been volunteers from the Rotary Club of Wollongong and past president Debbi Petreski said the new deck was part of plans to open up the park to more visitors.
"We've been able to plant thousands of trees and shrubbery to make it more green and now we're trying to open it up to the public," she said.
"Having a deck and showing the port enables visitors to know what they are looking at."
The lookout has been in part funded by a grant from WIN BlueScope Community Partners Committee and committee chair Bill Wilkins said the project showcased the best of the region.
"You can see exactly what the Illawarra is in a couple of minutes, starting from the city, coming around to the golf course, the sparkling ocean, the water recycling plant, working port, industry with beautiful escarpment backdrops," he said.
Volunteers have been working with council staff to rehabilitate the site since the 1990s.
What was once a wasteland has now become green parklands beside the Illawarra's industrial heart.
The park provides a habitat for green and golden bell frogs, as well as other birds and animals as well as remnant salt marsh along the Tom Thumb Lagoon.
The site has also been suggested as a future event space for large festivals.
Wollongong City Council Deputy Mayor Tania Brown said she was excited that more people could experience the space.
"To be able to have more regular access by the community is something that we're working towards," she said.
Greenhouse Park sits alongside land earmarked by BlueScope for a major transformation, as part of a masterplan for underutilised land around Port Kembla, led by Danish firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG).
While the steelmaker has flagged industrial uses as part of the plan, BIG has led industrial transformation projects overseas with an emphasis on green space.
Deputy Mayor Brown said Greenhouse Park could be connected to a number of green spaces to create a healthier city.
"We saw through COVID How much we appreciate our natural environment. Our community wants to be able to get out and experience all that we have. So to link this with Mount Keira Botanic Gardens, a walking trail of natural environmental sites, will be an asset for our community."
For now, however, Ms Petreski said she was looking forward to continuing to add more green to the former tip.
"When we first started, if you drove up the road, there were no trees, now it's a canopy. We're aiming to put Illawarra flame trees and make a pathway up the next section of road."
