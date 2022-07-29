Spacious Hamptons-style family home

House of the Week
Bed 6 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Advertisement
Located in the peaceful up-and-coming suburb of Primbee is this Hamptons-style family home.
"It's an exceptionally large, light-filled home with quality finishes and multiple living spaces," director Greg Ellul of MMJ North said.
Spanning over two levels, the lower part comprises of three light-filled bedrooms all with built-in robes, large study, extra half bathroom and family living area that opens out onto the private courtyard.
The second level has an air-conditioned lounge/dining room with high ceilings, timber floors and glass sliding doors, flowing onto a large undercover entertaining area with water views. The modern kitchen has a gas stovetop and stone benchtops.
The master bedroom features high ceilings, walk-in robe and ensuite, with two more bedrooms upstairs with built-in robes. The large main bathroom has a separate bath and shower.
"Situated in Primbee and located near walking/bike tracks, popular jetties, kayak launch area, windsurfing spot, local café and post office just a minute walk away, with Primbee Primary School and day care just down the road," he said.
"It has plantation shutters throughout, outdoor kitchen and entertaining area with lakeside water views, private landscaped fire pit area, possible seventh bedroom and 6kW solar power."
The home also features an oversized garage with workshop space, parking and rear yard access.
It's great to write about and highlight the products and services of businesses so people buy local in the community.
It's great to write about and highlight the products and services of businesses so people buy local in the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.