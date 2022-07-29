It may come as no surprise but superstar piano tinkler Elton John has added more dates to his Australian tour.
It turns out one massive concert at Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium wasn't enough.
Now the musical icon will perform a second show at the stadium for Sunday, January 8, following an "overwhelming demand in pre-sales" for the January 10 show at the Broadmeadow venue.
Second shows have also been announced for Melbourne's AAMI Park on Saturday, January 14, and at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Tuesday, January 17.
Tickets to the newly announced concerts plus tickets to the original dates will go on sale on Monday, August 1. Go to oznz.eltonjohn.com for more details.
Frontier Touring promoter Michael Chugg said 25,000 tickets had been snapped up in pre-sales for the January 10 gig. The remaining 10,000 go on sale on Monday, along with tickets for the newly-announced January 8 show.
"It's been incredible how Newcastle has embraced it big time," Chugg said. "When Elton found out how many tickets we'd done in the pre-sale, he said, 'well, let's do another one'."
Many of the ticket-buyers in the pre-sale live outside the Hunter and Chugg expects even more visitors to the city for the January 8 show.
"This second show will bring even more probably because they can come and spend a weekend in Newcastle," he said. "It's good for the economy, great for hotels, great for restaurants. It's fantastic."
