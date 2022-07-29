Despite Wollongong's status as a go-to destination in Australia's live music touring circuit, all-ages shows are particularly rare.
A free, all-ages live music and visual arts festival, All Of Us, is here to change that.
Advertisement
Launched by Wollongong's four-piece punk band Hoon, the multi-disciplinary creative event is set to unite Illawarra's established and emerging youth acts and visual artists and stations them on a main stage.
The second incarnation of the festival will be held on Saturday August 13 at Wollongong Youth Centre, and features a long list of local creatives, like musical artists Hoon, Scabz and Major Arcana, including visual artists Ava Marinos Brooke Taylor and Georgia Green.
"As teenagers, we played our first shows at the Youth Centre in various bands, when weekly events occurred. We would gather there and meet like-minded people as young teenagers," Hoon's Daniel Breda said.
"All-ages shows were prominent then, with the hardcore and punk scenes leading the chase, ultimately leading to our participation in the scenes as up-and-coming musicians.
"All Of Us is reigniting that flame that was lit for us. Which we want to pass that flame onto the next generation."
The aim of All Of Us is to celebrate the vastness of youth-driven creative culture in the region, by creating performance opportunities for young artists who hail from regional areas.
It's also about providing a socio-economically accessible event for young people to celebrate the creative richness of their hometown, allowing space for anyone to access and celebrate art.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.