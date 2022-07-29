Wests hold off spirited Dapto in Illawarra hockey

Reigning premiers Wests Illawarra scored a close 3-2 win over Dapto in a rained-off fixture in the Illawarra men's hockey league at Unanderra on Wednesday night.
The Red Devils, under the experience Scott Matthews, took the upper hand in the second half of the game.
It was Dapto who took the early initiative to open the score through Lachlan Robinson before Thomas Dolby equalled scores from a penalty corner just before the second quarter.
Wests coach David Rieck was happy with the result and the required points to challenge Albion Park for the premiership.
With Dapto player-coach Simon Orchard unable to return in the second half with a slight hamstring injury, Wests took advantage of this with goals from Jack Rowe and Ben Morrison to make it 3-1.
The final quarter saw Dapto take off their goalkeeper and with eleven players on the field paid dividends to reduce the deficit to 3-2 with Kevin Mansell's goal but not enough time to level scores.
"The last quarter was very interesting with the goalie off. We need to be more consistent in being composed with the ball," Rieck said.
