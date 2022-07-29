St George Illawarra: Woods no stranger to top-eight 'roller coaster'

St George Illawarra veteran Aaron Woods has been around long enough to know just how quickly a single win can change things.
A fortnight ago the Dragons were heading into a crunch clash with Manly a team in crisis, with a coach seemingly on the chopping block and top eight hopes sailing away on the breeze.
Advertisement
A 20-6 win over the Sea Eagles didn't improve the Dragons position on the ladder, but the build-up to Sunday's clash with the Cowboys has been a whole lot quieter.
They remain fighting for their finals future, but the short attention span of the rugby league news cycle is nothing new for the former Test and Origin prop.
"That's the rugby league roller coaster you just need to become accustomed to," Woods said.
"When you lose there's stories that come out, [people] try and find reasons. We got the win [last] Friday night and I don't think there's been a word about us in any paper or on any TV show.
"That's just the way it is. It's a results driven sport and, the more you win, the less you're going to hear about yourself in the media.
"As a group we don't really buy into it. We know what we've go to do and we know where we're at with our head space and things like that.
"People try and bring you down but it's a very tough squad we've got here and we enjoy it. We enjoy when people come after us because you just get to prove them wrong."
While the playing group didn't buy into the external noise, Woods says it was well aware of what was at stake against a Sea Eagles side just one rung above them on the ladder.
"There was obviously a lot of [external] dramas going on behind the scenes but we didn't worry about that, we were more worried about our position on the ladder," Woods said.
"Manly were two points ahead of us and it was a massive game for us. We needed to get the two points and the boys came out and put a really good performance in.
"We got the two points, now we're equal with Manly. That's the next challenge we've got, there's three other sides on the same points as us at the moment.
"We can't be too focused on all the other issues that are happening, we've just to focus on what we can control."
Flying high through most of the season, the Cowboys have shown glimpses of a possible post-Origin lull in the last fortnight, outgunned 26-12 by Cronulla and controversially edging home against the last-placed Tigers last week.
They're still firm favourites heading into Sunday's showdown and Woods concedes his side can't afford any slip-ups if it wants to stay in the finals race.
"The Tigers played well and probably deserved to win but the good sides win those [tight] games and the Cowboys did," Woods said.
"The Origin period's tough and they've got five or six guys backing up. It takes quite a while to get over it, your emotions are running pretty high for that six-week period.
Advertisement
"Back at club level, it's not a lull, but the expectation's a lot different each week than it is at rep level. They're a really good side, they're not coming second for no reason.
"For us it's a massive challenge and we've got to be up for it. Where we are on the ladder, we can't give games away at the moment. They gave it to us last time so we've got to really step up this week."
It's been a much quieter week but Woods' future has made some news, with the possibility of another year without finals shifting focus to the club's roster for 2023.
Woods has played 13 games this season on an incentive-based contract that could see him remain in Wollongong.
He's also been linked to a return to the Tigers, but the 31-year-old is keeping his cards close to his chest on his future.
Advertisement
"I get linked to everywhere being off contract," Woods
"I'm just happy playing each game. I'll just see how we go, see how the body feels at the end of the year and go from there.
"At the moment [I want to continue], I feel really good, I love being around the boys and still love playing footy."
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Advertisement
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.