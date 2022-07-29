Truck crashes into backyard pool at Cordeaux Heights

A home owner in Cordeaux Heights found a truck had taken a dip in their pool.
At around 5pm on Friday, the pantech truck crashed through a fence at the Coorung Close property and into a backyard pool.
It is understood a 60-year-old managed to extract himself from the partially submerged cabin.
"He was very lucky," NSW Ambulance inspector Norm Rees said.
It is believed the truck was in the driveway of a house perpendicular to the neighbour's side fence and pool when the accident happened.
The truck was from a hire company, which is arranging for a crane to come to the site and remove the vehicle from the pool.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
