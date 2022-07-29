Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Truck crashes into backyard pool at Cordeaux Heights

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 29 2022 - 9:10am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A home owner in Cordeaux Heights found a truck had taken a dip in their pool.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.