PM wants Indigenous Voice heard

For more than five years the Australian government, first under Malcolm Turnbull and then under Scott Morrison, has been largely silent on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament and the way it would be achieved.
Things have changed. Australia has a new government led by a new Prime Minister who isn't too timid to attempt seven impossible things before breakfast.
As a result the silence on how to put the question of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament to the Australian people ends at the Garma Festival in Arnhem Land today.
Prime Minister Albanese made the implementation of the Uluru Statement From The Heart a key plank in the ALP's election campaign.
Now he proposes the referendum question should be as simple as: "Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?"
That voice would be able to make representations to the government on matters relating to Indigenous people.
The Parliament would have the power to legislate the composition, functions, powers and procedures of the voice.
Mr Albanese sees the question of the Voice and, subsequently, a Makarrata (treaty) as a moral question; not a legalistic or bureaucratic one.
He is right to hark back to Paul Keating's Redfern speech and to ask: "How would I feel, if this were done to me?"
While there are many who will continue to dismiss the proposed Voice and treaty as empty and useless symbolism they could not be more wrong.
The loudest opponents of the Voice are those afraid of the tales it may be used to tell.
Although one obvious weakness of the Labor government's modest proposal is that future governments would seem to have the power to legislate changes in the way the Voice is constituted and how it operates, one would hope that the weight of public opinion would make this a very "courageous" choice for any future conservative government.
Mr Albanese has said: "Australia does not have to choose between improving peoples' lives and amending the Constitution.
"We can do both - and we have to".
