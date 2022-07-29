Concerns for man missing from Albion Park

Serious concerns are held for a man who has gone missing from Albion Park.
Janus Le Blanc was last seen leaving a premises in Albion Park about 11.30am on Thursday, July 28.
When family were unable to contact the 42-year-old, police began looking for him.
There are serious concerns for his welfare.
He is described as being of African appearance, about 180 centimetres tall, with a medium build and short brown hair.
Janus might be driving a white 2001 Subaru Liberty with NSW registration of BG20XK.
He is known to frequent the Illawarra region and surrounding areas.
Anyone with information about Janus' whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police District 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
