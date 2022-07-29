Deer carcass blocked southbound traffic on M1 at Berkeley

An animal carcass blocked traffic on the M1 earlier today.
One southbound lane was closed between Masters Road and Five Islands Road.
A spokesperson for the NSW Transport Management Centre said a deer carcass was reported on the road just after 7am.
Crews were called to remove the deer but it was not clear by what time they would arrive.
Drivers are encouraged to take caution along the M1 and be aware of the hazard.
It comes as a number of drivers collide with or experience a near miss with deer in the Illawarra.
The current time of year is the rut or mating season for deer, which lasts from June until August-September.
This leads to more deer appearing near roads and in populated areas.
Overall, however, deer numbers are going down, due to the Illawarra Wild Deer Management Program, with 600 culled this year.
Locals can report deer sightings on www.feralscan.org.au to help Local Land Services track deer's movements.
