Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Emma McKeon grabs first gold as another Games record looms

By Murray Wenzel
Updated July 30 2022 - 1:07am, first published July 29 2022 - 11:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma McKeon is on the cusp of becoming Australia's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

Emma McKeon is on the cusp of Commonwealth Games history but insists she "hasn't done the maths" as a record 10th and 11th gold beckon in Birmingham.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.