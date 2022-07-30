Shellharbour Ward A residents head back to the polls

Residents within Ward A of Shellharbour return to the polls on Saturday to elect two councillors.
The ward was one of three electorates - the others being Singleton and Kempsey - in which the results of the December 2021 local government elections were determined invalid due to problems with the iVote system.
Ward A encompasses Albion Park, part of Albion Park Rail, Calderwood, Tullimbar and Tongarra.
Alicia Balazs was among those voting at Albion Park Public School on Saturday morning.
Ms Balazs said she knew exactly who she was going to vote for, and her mind had not changed since December.
Having to vote again was an inconvenience, she said.
Fellow voter Steve King did not know who he was going to vote for going into election day, but he knew who wasn't getting the number one position on his ballot paper.
The time since December had only solidified his views, he said.
For Mr King, "ridiculous" noise from traffic on the Albion Park Rail bypass was a key issue of concern going into this election.
He hopes whoever is voted in as representatives for his electorate will do something about the installation of noise barriers along the motorway, as well as flooding.
The count will begin after polls close at 6pm.
Almost 8000 people - close to half the voters in the electorate - have voted early or by post.
Polls opened at 8am and close at 6pm.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
