Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour Ward A residents head back to the polls

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 30 2022 - 2:06am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Voters cast their ballot in the Shellharbour Ward A election. Picture: Adam McLean

Residents within Ward A of Shellharbour return to the polls on Saturday to elect two councillors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.