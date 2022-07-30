Protesters and police clash at Wollongong climate justice rally

Protesters and police have clashed at a climate justice rally in Wollongong on Saturday afternoon.
About 50 people gathered in the arts precinct, where activists gave speeches before a march.
Almost immediately after the march began, some activists and police tussled as protesters made their way onto the road in Burelli Street near the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.
The protest continued to the intersection of Burelli and Corrimal streets, where the activists decried what they said was police obstruction of a democratic protest.
Protesters looped back up to Crown Street, where police stood side by side to block the procession heading further up to the mall, directing the protesters through an alleyway back towards the IPAC.
But again, protesters clashed with a few police as they tried to march onward past the blockade.
Sean McLachlan, a member of the rally's organiser Illawarra Climate Justice Alliance, said the Wollongong protest was happening alongside other rallies across the country.
"There have been some changes since we last had a protest here - we now have a new government in power," Mr McLachlan said.
"But since then, we've also had climate disaster after climate disaster here in Australia, we've had three unprecedented floods now that have left tens of thousands of people homeless.
"It's not just in Australia. In Europe we have, again, just like last year... record-breaking temperatures, heatwaves, wildfires that are sweeping across the continent.
"It's all a reflection of the kind of crisis that we're facing."
Kaye Osborn from the Wollongong-based Protect Our Water Alliance - which is opposed to mining in the water catchment - was also among the speakers at the rally.
"Our water catchment should be protected to the centre of the earth, not sacrificed for coal mining but our government lacks the political will to do so," Ms Osborn said.
Climate activist and Greens candidate in this year's federal election, Dylan Green, thanked attendees for "demanding a better future than the one we're hurtling towards".
He said Australia needed to take responsibility for its actions when it came to climate change.
"Climate change is a global problem and it will require global cooperation," Mr Green said.
"We will never get anywhere if we keep pointing the finger at everyone else and saying, 'We won't do anything, because otherwise they will'.
"At some point, Australia needs to join the growing list of countries that are on that path to no more fossil fuel extraction: no more coal, and no more gas being dug out of the ground."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
