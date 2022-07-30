Bailey Seamer walked some 1100 kilometres to reach Wollongong on Friday - but her trek is far from over.
Bailey is walking the length of mainland Australia - from the tip of Wilsons Promontory to the top of Cape York - solo, to raise awareness of mental health issues and money for the Black Dog Institute.
Advertisement
The 23-year-old nursing student, who hails from Caves Beach near Newcastle, has bipolar disorder.
She said she got into hiking as a "cathartic outlet" and, as her walks got longer and longer, she started planning to do a large-scale walk and decided to combine that with her mental health advocacy.
"I struggled when I was diagnosed with bipolar with seeing a direction for my life," Bailey said.
She did not know anyone else with bipolar, she said, and did not know what it meant for her future.
"That helplessness and hopelessness can be one of the most debilitating things," Bailey said.
Through her experiences managing her own mental health, she saw an opportunity to help others.
Bailey said her walk was also a way to show others that mental health challenges don't have to stop people going out and doing things.
She set out on her walk on May 18 from the southernmost point of mainland Australia.
Along the way she has encountered challenges - "I've been chased by wild emus, I've woken up with a fox in my tent" - but looking back many were funny stories to reminisce on.
Bailey even got knocked out when she slipped at a creek in a wilderness reserve, but after police officers and a ranger came to her aid, she returned back to that point and continued the trek.
"We all get knocked down sometimes," she said.
She has also met many people on her journey, some of whom have shared their own experiences with mental illness or losses of loved ones to suicide.
Among them is Brad Hanns, a motivational speaker who speaks about his experience with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Brad was bullied as a first-year apprentice in the 1980s and about eight years ago was involved in a serious car crash that precipitated his PTSD and his partner's suicide.
He became a speaker to raise awareness.
Advertisement
"I want to spread the word that you can get a positive out of a negative," Brad said.
Bailey wants people to know there are resources out there for those who need support with the mental health.
"It will pass, it may come back, but nothing in this life is permanent and you just take it one step at a time," she said.
For more information on Bailey's walk or to donate to her cause, visit wandering-minds.org.
If you or someone you know needs help, support and information are available from Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Black Dog Institute and for young people, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800. If someone's life is at risk, call triple-0.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.