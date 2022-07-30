Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bailey Seamer, walking the length of Australia for mental health, reaches Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 30 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Seamer has arrived in Wollongong while walking from Wilsons Promontory in Victoria to Cape York in Queensland. Picture: Adam McLean

Bailey Seamer walked some 1100 kilometres to reach Wollongong on Friday - but her trek is far from over.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.