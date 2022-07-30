Illawarra Mercury
Shamrocks keep pace with league-leaders with win over UOW

By Jordan Warren
Updated July 30 2022 - 10:08am, first published 7:25am
Try-time. Shamrocks Ben Stewart crossing over for a try in their 24-19 win over University. Picture: Adam McLean

Woonona Shamrocks have continued to put the pressure on the big boys whilst also cementing their place in this year's finals with a 24-19 win over University of Wollongong in the Illawarra Rugby on Saturday.

