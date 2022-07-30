"We had a number of good performances today and we had a few of our second grade boys backing up for two games which is concerning for the rest of the reason, but the boys did really well to get the result today. We had a totally re-shuffled backline and the ability for us to adapt our game was pretty impressive. Damien Clarke (Shamrocks captain) was great on field today and you could pretty much say that about him every week. Young Ben Stewart also stood-up when it mattered most."

