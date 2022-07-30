Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Breaking

Emma McKeon equals Commonwealth Games gold medal record

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated July 30 2022 - 9:13pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All-time great: Emma McKeon. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Emma McKeon has joined swimming greats Ian Thorpe, Leisel Jones and Susie O'Neill as the most successful athlete in Commonwealth Games history.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.