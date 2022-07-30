Emma McKeon has joined swimming greats Ian Thorpe, Leisel Jones and Susie O'Neill as the most successful athlete in Commonwealth Games history.
The 10th gold medal came with a dominant 4x100m freestyle relay swim, powering to victory in the last leg, following Madison Wilson, Shayna Jack and Mollie O'Callaghan, in Birmingham on Sunday morning (AEST).
"I didn't realise," McKeon told Seven on the pool deck post-race.
"I mean it's nice to do that 10th won in a relay.
"It's been over a long time and my first one was 2014 and I was so young and looking back on who I was back then, I feel like I've come a long way.
"I'm really proud of what I've done, but also really proud of how I've grown as a person and I think they're the kind of things you take with you, when you finish swimming."
She was touched out in the 100m buttefly final by reigning Olympic champion, the Canadian Maggie MacNeil.
After going out in front in the first 50m, McKeon had to chase MacNeil, who produced a brilliant turn, which proved enough to secure gold with a new Commonwealth Games record in 56.36.
The Wollongong star was just 0.02 seconds off.
Australian Brianna Throssell took bronze in 57.50.
The next target is the 50m freestyle final, which starts at 5.05am on Monday (AEST), where McKeon can break the Commonwealth Games record.
McKeon - who won four gold medals apiece in 2014 and 2018 - took her gold tally to nine on day of the 2022 Games, playing her role in Australia's mixed 4x100m freestyle relay. McKeon teamed up with William Yang, Kyle Chalmers and Mollie O'Callaghan to secure victory from England and Canada.
McKeon has nine opportunities to claim gold at the 2022 Games, competing in four individual and five relay events.
The 28-year-old became the greatest medal winner in Australian Olympic history - surpassing Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones - and the first Australian ever to win four golds at a single Games at Tokyo last year.
Australia lead the Commonwealth Games medal tally with 13 gold, eight silver and 11 bronze.
