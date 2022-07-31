Kellie Marsh holds comfortable lead in Shellharbour Ward A election

As votes for the Shellharbour Ward A election roll in, Independent candidate Kellie Marsh maintains a comfortable lead.
Cr Marsh is ahead of the other five candidates in each booth after the vote count begun from 6pm Saturday.
"For the people to vote for you is the biggest honour and privilege that you can have and I just feel so humbled, quite frankly, that people have put their faith in my team to represent them," Cr Marsh said.
She was declared a victor in Ward A in December last year, along with Labor's Maree Edwards.
But the ward was one of three electorates - the others being Singleton and Kempsey - in which the results of the December 2021 local government elections were determined invalid due to problems with the iVote system.
This meant voters from Albion Park, part of Albion Park Rail, Calderwood, Tullimbar and Tongarra had to hit the ballot box again.
Cr Marsh, who was initially elected in December last year, said she has already gotten to work after she watched the votes roll in on Saturday night.
"I've already been replying to constituents and have organised meetings from next week," she said. "So I'm ready to hit the ground running."
At this stage, with pre-polls and postal votes yet to be counted, the second seat remains in the air.
It looks to be between Labor's Maree Edwards or Independent candidate Shane Bitschkat.
Cr Marsh ran with Shane Bitschkat, who missed out on the second Ward A seat by just a handful of votes.
"He was the most affected when the iVote system went down ... but he stepped up yet again and put himself out there," Cr Marsh said. "I'm so thankful that I've had the best running mate that I could."
Cr Marsh said the vote count came as a relief, as it felt the particularly messy election campaign had gone on for much longer than it had due to the iVote drama.
"This has been six and a half months of absolute torture after what the NSW Electoral Commission had put us through," Cr Marsh said.
"It's just been horrible. And then the antics that have gone on, I'm sort of doing a bit of reflection today and I've never experienced anything like it to be quite honest with you."
The official declaration of the polls will be on August 16.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
