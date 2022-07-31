Count De Rupee will return to The Everest shop window when launching first-up in Saturday's Missile Stakes.
Trainer Luke Price went without a winner at Kembla Grange after Our Bambino was swamped late by Matthew Smith's Credit Crunch over 2000 metres in a BenchMark 64, with stablemate Pirate Bird third.
But Price is hunting bigger targets when the Group 2 Victory Stakes and $1 million The Gong winner tries to prove himself among the sprinting elite.
Count De Rupee was impressive in an open trial last week, finishing second behind Forbidden Love, still hoping to attract interest from slot holders to join Nature Strip, Eduardo, Masked Crusader and Lost And Running in The Everest field.
"[He] had a little pipe-opener at Randwick last Tuesday morning and it really brought him on," Price told Sky Racing.
"I gave (jockey) Brock (Ryan) a ride on him this morning and he was really happy and at this stage, we'll keep a close eye on the weather but as long as the sun stays out, we'll be there in the Missile."
Meanwhile, Joe Ible gelding Cuban Granchico was impressive record a second straight win, in a 1200m BM64 at Kembla Grange on Saturday, two weeks after breaking his maiden.
Louise Day booted the $5.50 second favourite home, having previously dominated on board Miss Mya, trained by Ron Quinton, who smashed her rivals by more than three lengths to win at her fourth start in a 1200m fillies and mares maiden.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
