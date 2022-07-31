There was plenty of sport happening in the Illawarra and further abroad over the weekend. Here are five things we learned.
Advertisement
Congratulations to Wollongong-based Para-triathlete Jonathan Goerlach, who became a Commonwealth Games medallist over the weekend.
Birmingham marks the first time that a Para-triathlon vision impaired event has taken place at the Games.
Goerlach and his guide David Mainwaring claimed bronze in the men's PTVI triathlon final. Fellow Aussie Sam Harding and guide Harvey Luke took silver.
Speaking to the Mercury ahead of the Games in May, Goerlach said he was proud to compete in Birmingham.
"There's not many bigger opportunities in the world than to represent your country."
Staying in the UK, the Kookaburras showed why they have dominated every Commonwealth Games, opening their 2022 campaign with a 12-0 demolition of Scotland on Sunday night (AEDT).
Jeremy Hayward was the star, mustering four goals, while Albion Park's Blake Govers, Tim Brand, Tom Wickham, Nathan Ephraums and Josh Simmonds also scored.
The result puts the Aussie side - which also includes Illawarra talent Flynn Ogilvie - on track to win their seventh successive Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Meanwhile, Grace Stewart's Hockeyroos made it two from two to start their campaign with a comprehensive 5-0 win over South Africa on Monday morning. That result came on the back of an 8-0 mauling of Kenya over the weekend.
Staying overseas, Jack Doohan notched up his second Formula 2 sprint victory in 2022 after truimphing at the Hungary GP.
The 19-year-old son of motorcycle racing legend Mick Doohan - who represents Virtousi Racing started from pole in Budapest and cruised to victory, crossing the line five seconds clear from Juri Vips. The result follows Doohan's sprint victory at Silverstone last month.
"Last year I was poor on management in the F3 car, so it's good to know that I've made steps forward - me and the team," Doohan told the FIA Formula 2 website after the race. "I'm very happy."
However, it wasn't a perfect weekend for the teenager, with Doohan forced to retire at the end of the first lap in Sunday's feature race. Théo Pourchaire claimed the win.
Back home, it wasn't the fairytale finish, but Wollongong Wolves coach Luke Wilkshire capped his tenure at the club with an entertaining 3-3 draw with Sutherland at WIN Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
The Wolves were looking to send Wilkshire off on a high note, and they got off to the perfect start with Banri Kanaizumi nailing two goals via headers inside the opening 10 minutes.
However, the Sharks rocketed back into the contest to take a 3-2 lead just after halftime, before Leroy Jennings mustered the equaliser to ensure the hosts claimed a point.
"To leave my own club of course there is a bit of emotion there. It's been a great ride and I have been very fortunate to be able to work with a lot of good people at this club," Wilkshire said.
Wilkshire will commence his role as head of youth development at A-League club Central Coast Mariners next month.
Finally, Thirroul have all-but sewn up the Illawarra League's minor premiership after claming a 30-18 win over De La Salle at Gibson Park on Saturday.
Advertisement
The result leaves them a victory clear at the top of the ladder with two regular season matches left.
"[The minor premiership] is within reach, but we've still got two more efforts to get. We've spoken about getting up for each game so we need to go and honour that and prepare well for Cronulla Caringbah [next week]," Butchers coach Jarrod Costello said.
"We've put ourselves in a good position, but we need to keep trying to improve, clean up in a few areas and keep getting better heading into the finals."
In Group Seven action, the Stingrays of Shellharbour showed their premiership credentials by beating Gerringong for the first time in its history, prevailing 30-18 on Saturday.
The Lions were previously unbeaten in 2022.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.