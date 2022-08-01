Wollongong's Five Barrell Brewery to host 3-day jazz festival

A popular Wollongong brewery is getting all jazzed up for the first weekend of August.
Stalwart of the local jazz community Eric Dunan has conjured up a free three-day mini-festival at Five Barrell Brewing on Keira Street, featuring rising stars and seasoned cool cats of the professional circuit.
Advertisement
Dunan said each day would have its own unique flavour.
"The Illawarra region has and continues to produce some of Australia's most innovative and talented jazz musician," he said.
"Many of these musicians come from the Wollongong Conservatorium of Music, and others have moved to Wollongong and might very well be your neighbour."
Friday August 5 will see Dunan leading a jazz three-piece of "young lions" - Harley Coleman on guitar, bassist Harry Birch and Toby Dunan on drums - all professional musicians who have studied under the jazz master at the conservatorium.
Saturday's session will feature Latin percussionist Chris Fields who will co-lead the Wollongong Latin Jazz Collective.
The collective features local residents Duncan Brown on bass, Michael Dominis on keyboards, Alistair Johnston saxophone, and special guest, Sydney Saxophonist Tessie Overmeyer.
Sunday afternoon will be more like a "drop in" jam session where any players can get up for a turn - led by David Reglar on sax, David Quinn on bass, Finn Ryan on drums, plus special guest American guitarist Russ Spiegel.
"We expect that a few musicians will drop in and jam with the band," Dunan said.
"Over the past few months, we've had a lot of the young players, some as young as 12 years old coming to get experience playing with the professionals."
Dunan has been running regular Sunday afternoon jazz sessions at the brewery which he said were so successful that they needed more than just an afternoon.
For more information, visit: www.wollongongjazz.com
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.