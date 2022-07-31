Four mystery winners claim $2.1m lottery prize in Illawarra

Four Wollongong residents have together won $2.1 million in Saturday's Lotto draw - however, they are yet to come forward to claim their prize.
The syndicate entry was purchased from Figtree Newsagency, with each member coming out about $535,600 richer.
"We would love to say congratulations to each of our four winners, and we wish you all the best with the prize," Figtree Newsagency owner Ning Ma said.
The Lott spokeswoman Anna Hobdell said the four syndicate members were unregistered, so the organisation was unable to contact them to let them know of their win.
"Today's the day to check those Saturday Lotto tickets lying around the home, car and anywhere else," Ms Hobdell said.
"If you think you're part of this winning group, contact us immediately on 131 868 to start the prize claim process."
The syndicate was among 14 division one winners in the $30 Million Megadraw.
