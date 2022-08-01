Individual errors are making things harder than they need to be according to Illawarra Stingrays coach Anthony Guido following the side's 1-1 draw at home with North West Sydney Spirit.
The result meant the side dropped out of the top five in the NSW National Premier League Women's competition following the game at JJ Kelly Park on Sunday.
The Stingrays took the lead early in the game and had enough chances to warrant a few more goals, but conceded in the last 10 minutes of the contest to finish the game without a win.
Guido said it was the story of the side's season, with the Stingrays completely dominating the contest but not being able to capitalise on their chances and in the end, failing to find a way to win the game.
"It was the same-old story, it was the one that got away. We controlled the game for the majority but an error at the back proved costly as they scored from their only chance of the game. So it is very disappointing but it is what it is," he said.
"We were a little flat in the first half, but managed to improve a lot in the second period of the game. But in the end it was two points dropped and we would have been right in the top five mix if we had of won. But as I've said to the girls it's not the end of the world and we will go again next weekend."
The match marked he Stingrays' first home game in six weeks as a result of the ongoing wet weather. The side got off to the best possible start against NWS Spirit, with Kaelah Austin getting on the scoresheet inside the first 20 minutes.
Guido said the goal was very deserving for Austin as he called-out a few other positive performances for his team.
"Kaelah worked very hard all game and was deserving of that goal to put us ahead in the game," he said.
"As always Chloe (Middleton), Caitlin (Cooper) and Michelle (Brown) all worked hard too. It was a real collective effort from the team and we all work for each other, but it was just frustrating not to win the game."
The Stingrays only fielded a first grade squad of 13 players, as Guido patiently waits for some key players to return to the squad, including forward Sheridan Gallagher, who is away on U-20s international duty and goalkeeper Sian McLaren, who is still an injury layoff.
The side now drop to eighth on the ladder, but are still well within reach of the top five. The Stingrays are two points adrift but currently have two games in hand on the sides above them, with the side also unbeaten in their last six games.
The Stingrays have five games left in their season, starting with a trip to fourth-placed Macarthur Rams. The two sides have met previously this season, with the teams playing out a 1-1 draw, with Bronte Pike getting on the scoresheet on that occasion.
It is a crucial game for the side, with fixtures coming up against the top two sides, Sydney University and the Northern Tigers, along with a long-drive to Cromer Park to take on Manly United, who are in finals contention in the last game of the season.
