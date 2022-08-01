The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs put together one of their finest performances of the year yesterday to win a revenge match against the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies, 28-8.
It was a hard-nosed first half with both sides putting a strong emphasis on their defensive play.
The Bulldogs were the first to strike with lock Lleyton Roach squeezing through a gap at the 12 minute mark with Travis Wooden converting to make it a 6-0 lead.
Berry would soon respond courtesy of a spinning and winning Joel Horgan off a tough pass from halfback Joe Rogers. The conversion would unfortunately be missed as the scores read 4-6.
That score would stand until halftime in what had been a hard fought 40 minutes of footy.
However the Dogs would turn it up to eleven in the second half as the blew open the lead.
First it was fullback Dylan Carriage who palmed off a series of Magpies defenders to go over at the 55 minute mark, with Wooden again meeting the mark with his conversion.
Berry did clap back however with a beautiful grubber by Rogers again setting up the speeding Horgan for his double, unfortunately the conversion would be missed which put Berry behind 12-8.
Ten minutes later Dogs' second rower Thomas Woodward froze the Berry defenders with a quick dummy as he put another four on the board for his side with Wooden missing his first conversion.
A beautiful rip by Sam Stewart would send the speedy halfback down the field through a sea of Berry defenders which he weaved through to waltz over the line unscathed. Wooden would be on the money this time.
The Bulldogs would then put the final nail in the coffin just three minutes later when a spinning Wooden flew over the line out wide, ending it fittingly by nailing the conversion to round out the score to 28-28.
Milton-Ulladulla will be hoping to keep the good times rolling in a clash with the Ablion-Park Oak Flats Eagles, while Berry-Shoalhaven Heads will look to get back on track against the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
