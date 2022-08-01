Shellharbour business owner Jane Hardy is a survivor of mental trauma and has been on a journey of healing for the past 12 years.
The mother-of-two said it was "like a light bulb" when she decided to reclaim her body, and deepen into self-compassion. And she's made it her mission to help others do the same.
"It's an absolute joy and pleasure to hold space for others, it makes my heart sing," Jane said.
"When I hold meditations and you see women come in who are anxious or having a bad day, and then an hour later they're walking out looking like they're so grounded ... it's magic.
"I've been through my own dark days, and the gold I've got from that I'm now grateful for ... because now I can share it with others."
It was Jane's own healing journey that inspired her to start her business BodyMastery in 2012. She offers a range of services that help others reconnect to their bodies and cultivate self-love.
"It's really about asking ourselves, what do we need? What is it that we need to live our full potential?" Jane said.
"I can't express how important compassion is for ourselves. What I have learned for myself moving through the journey of healing mental illness is that I never gave myself anything.
"But I think so many are becoming more aware they shouldn't feel guilty for giving themselves care.
"That's pretty much the core essence of BodyMastery."
Jane teaches meditation in Kiama, and online, and also runs private sessions.
Now, she is celebrating being named as a finalist for the AusMumpreneur Awards presented by The Women's Business School, which celebrates and recognises Australian mums in business achieving outstanding success.
"I'm kind of speechless ... celebrating myself has never come easy," Jane said. "Now, I can say I'm really proud of this."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
