A Gwynneville refugee advocate and a Horsley healthcare worker who have given their time and energy to improving the lives of others are in the running for statewide awards.
Shahira Mohseni and Sally Black have been named finalists in this year's Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards for NSW: Miss Mohseni for Young Inspirational Woman of the Year, and Mrs Black in the health worker category.
Advertisement
Miss Mohseni grew up in Afghanistan and as a child, her education had to be in the home.
"When I was in Afghanistan during the Taliban, there was no opportunity for girls to go to school and get an education," the 29-year-old said.
After the Taliban were removed from power she went to Kabul University and got her degree in literature and once she finished her studies she began working for a non-profit organisation called Afghanistan Youth House, organising workshops to educate girls on their human rights.
But her activities brought her to the attention of the Taliban and she had to flee in 2014.
She moved to Dubai, where she began studying her Master of Business at the University of Wollongong campus before transferring to Australia.
Miss Mohseni has become an advocate for refugees, especially women and girls from Afghanistan.
She gives presentations for refugee support organisation SCARF on her experience and how people already in Australia can help those from refugee backgrounds, in a bid to foster understanding and empathy.
"We are all human," Miss Mohseni said.
She also does her advocacy work through writing.
A banking consultant for ANZ, Miss Mohseni has also started her own business, Roz Boutique, for which she makes paper-based jewellery inspired by the culture of gemstones and jewellery of her home country.
Meanwhile, Mrs Black is a patient safety officer at the Illawarra Cancer Care Centre, and a divisional support officer in mental health for the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.
Most of her 11 years with the LHD has been in mental health and her first job was in the mental health space, so when she was offered the chance to do a psychological first aid course at work, she put her hand up.
Then the devastating 2019-20 bushfires hit and she was sent down to Ulladulla to help at the evacuation centre, providing support to people who had experienced severe trauma and loss.
Advertisement
"I provided psychological first aid to people in the evacuation centre," Mrs Black said.
During that time she worked alongside Louise Murphy, the director of the Australian First Responder Foundation, a charity that provides mental health support for emergency service workers.
As a result Mrs Black began volunteering for the organisation, doing necessary administration work so it could provide retreats for first responders like the Rural Fire Service volunteers.
"I think it's the sense that these people are volunteers and they're always there when it's a bad time for the community... and it's about now going back to them and helping them out," she said.
Mrs Black also helps out with local organisations, like the school P&C and netball club.
Advertisement
She said she was "very humbled" to have been named a finalist for the health worker award.
The winners of the Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards will be announced next month.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.