Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

How best-selling Stanwell Park author Christine Sykes was inspired by a tap-dancing senior from the Sunshine Coast

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
August 3 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ILLAWARRA MERCURY. Pic of Author Christine Sykes in reference to her new book, Tap Cats of the Sunshine Coast... Picture: Sylvia Liber. 29 July 2022

A beloved tap-dancing auntie was the muse for a Stanwell Park author's newest novel, and also the inspiration for her to take up dancing once she retired.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.