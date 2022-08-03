A beloved tap-dancing auntie was the muse for a Stanwell Park author's newest novel, and also the inspiration for her to take up dancing once she retired.
Christine Sykes will launch her third book, Tap Cats of the Sunshine Coast at Coledale Community Hall on Saturday.
Advertisement
The writer's lively Auntie Peg not only helped fuel inspiration behind the novel - following three "senior superstars" - but she also had a huge impact on the life of Sykes.
"Auntie Peg was raised by her single parent, who had made a courageous and deliberate decision to have her child, against opposition from her family," she said.
"When I was growing up, Auntie Peg encouraged me to study and to pursue a career."
Sykes is thankful she was able to read an early draft of the book before she died in 2016, and encouraged the writer to pursue publication.
She aimed to formulate an uplifting story about "women ageing with fun, exercise and friendship".
"It covers challenges facing women as they mature, including health, aged care, caring for elderly family members and grandchildren as well as the aftermath of issues such as teenage pregnancy, the forced adoption policies, migration and betrayals," Sykes said.
Similar to the characters in Tap Cats, the beloved aunt took up tap dancing after retirement which Sykes said gave her a new lease of life.
She was a member of a senior tap-dancing group on the Sunshine Coast, which performed at nursing homes and community events.
"I saw some of her concerts and even joined in on some classes," Sykes said.
"Faced with [my own] retirement in 2012, and encouraged by my Auntie Peg, I joined a tap-dancing class with a friend."
Stepping into her aunty's footsteps has given Sykes much joy by exercising her mind and body, she said, and forging new friendships.
Sykes will be in conversation with Caroline Baum for the launch of Tap Cats of the Sunshine Coast at the Coledale Community Hall, 3pm Saturday August 6.
Sykes is a retired community worker and senior public servant, and published her acclaimed memoir Gough and Me: My journey from Cabramatta to China and beyond in 2021 and her award-winning novel The Changing Room in 2019.
When the Tap Cats dance group takes on their biggest challenge yet, the Senior Superstars State Competition, the childhood friendship of three women is threatened. The women tap their way through the competition, personal trials and tribulations, all the way to New York and a Greek Island.
Advertisement
Meet Sofia, Carol and Bonnie: three very different women who have known each other for a lifetime. What could possibly come up that would threaten their friendship? Bonnie returns to Australia from America with a secret she has kept all of her adult life. It's a revelation that will profoundly rock the foundations of her friendship with Sofia and Carol, and even the destiny of the Tap Cats.
Set in the stunning landscape of the Sunshine Coast, the Tap Cats dance their way through the challenges of the Senior Superstar Competition and their personal trials and tribulations all the way to New York and a Greek island. They discover that even friends you think you know best can still have secrets.
Released AUGUST 2022 | Published by Ventura Press | RRP $32.99
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.