Hang on, there's still more to come for Emma McKeon: editorial

It was one of those sure bets. Or was it?
With the Commonwealth Games unhelpfully being held on the other side of the world, time zones matter. Maybe not to Emma McKeon, but certainly to this publication.
And that's why Emma graces today's front page as opposed to yesterday's. But hey, that's our problem - but what a problem to have.
Advertisement
McKeon is Australia's most successful Olympic swimmer after her record haul at the Tokyo Olympics. Now, after the first three days of competition in Birmingham's pool, she's become Australia's most successful Commonwealth Games swimmer.
In a talent pool that included Susie O'Neill, Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones, it's rarefied air. And with more events on her swim card to come, McKeon could put some significant breathing space between herself and the pack.
The evolution of McKeon from emerging force to (in Aussie teammate Ariarne Titmus' words) "silent assassin" has been intriguing.
The woman herself was as humble as ever about her feats: "It's special. It makes me reflect on the last eight years since my first Commonwealth Games. I can see how far I've come as a person and an athlete," McKeon said.
"To be honest, I kind of find it hard to be proud of myself at times. So that's something I've struggled with in a way."
To Emma, and indeed the Illawarra swimming dynasty that is the McKeon family, we say congratulations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.