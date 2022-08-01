Businesses in the local community do so much more than sell us goods and services.
They're an integral part of every community, says Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe who doubles as the Local Business Awards founder.
"They're the people we stop to chat with on the way to and from work, or in the course of doing our own jobs.
"Very often they become friends as well as sounding boards outside our families and colleagues, who we can turn to for advice or just some sympathy."
Mr Loe said nominating a favourite local business for the annual Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards was an excellent way to thank them for their efforts, which so often go unrecognised.
Nominations for the 2022 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards are now open and the hundreds of online nominations already received show that businesses in the Illawarra and South Coast have many loyal and happy customers who appreciate what they do.
"Their support of the Local Business Awards is essential to the success of the program and it reflects their recognition of the importance of local businesses in the Illawarra and South Coast area.
"Now is your chance to thank your favourite businesses by voting for them online."
Go to www.thebusinessawards.com.au for more information.
Nominations close on Wednesday, August 24.
