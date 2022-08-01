A man who sobbed after being refused bail in Wollongong Local Court on Saturday was released from custody yesterday when he appeared in Nowra court.
Lewis Jackson Stephen, 26, is charged with destroying property and resisting police.
On Sunday, July 24, Stephen returned to an address in St Georges Basin, but began to experience frequent rages following phone calls in the ensuring week, according to documents tendered to court.
Neighbours called the police after loud yelling and arrived at the address on Friday after 2pm.
Police found Stephen yelling, swearing and making threats about self-harm, police allege.
Stephen shut a woman who lives at the address outside the house and would not let her in.
Police allege the woman told them Stephen said he would harm himself, scaring her.
Police attempted to get into the house but Stephen refused to let them in. The woman gave consent for police to enter the house, but Stephen held the window they were trying to get in closed.
"Why are you doing this to me?," Stephen allegedly said to the woman. "You're making me look like a dickhead."
According documents tendered to the court, police believed Stephen was trying to intimidate the woman as he exited the house.
Police attempted to direct Stephen to come to the Bay and Basin police station for the purposes of filing an AVO but Stephen refused to comply, and yelled "f--- off" at police.
Police then arrested Stephen and as they attempted to put him in the back of a police vehicle he yelled out at the woman "why would you do this to me?" police allege.
Stephen was refused bail in Wollongong Local Court on Saturday, where he appeared from Nowra via video link.
After hearing the registrar's decision, Stephen could be heard say "I don't deserve to be here" and sobbing.
In Nowra Local Court on Monday, Stephen was granted bail, on the condition that he attend medical services, observe a curfew and report to police daily.
