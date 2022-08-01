Illawarra Mercury
Lewis Jackson Stephen granted bail on charges of destroying property, resisting arrest

Updated August 1 2022 - 10:00am, first published 8:00am
Man granted bail after allegedly flying into violent rages.

A man who sobbed after being refused bail in Wollongong Local Court on Saturday was released from custody yesterday when he appeared in Nowra court.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

