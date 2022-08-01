Speed zones at Shell Cove, Oak Flats drop after safety concerns raised

Transport for NSW has announced there are reductions in speed zones at Shell Cove and Oak Flats after community safety concerns were raised.
Dunmore Road at Shell Cove and Central Avenue at Oak Flats have both been reviewed in accordance with the NSW Speed Zoning Guidelines.
At Shell Cove, the 70km/h zone on Dunmore Rd from Shellharbour Rd to the cul-de-sac will be reduced to 60km/h.
At Oak Flats, the 60km/h zones on Central Ave from The Boulevard to Griffiths St, and from Hopetoun St to Pioneer Dr have been reduced to 50km/h.
The permanent 40km/h speed zone from Hopetoun St to Griffiths St has also now been extended north to Wentworth St.
