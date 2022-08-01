Around 180 miners and community members gathered to light 96 candles to remember the 96 fallen men and boys whose lives were claimed by an unprecedented mine explosion.
The annual 96 Candles ceremony was held at the Windy Gully cemetery at Mount Kembla on Sunday, to remember the miners 120 years on from the blast, which is still known as Australia's biggest peacetime disaster to date.
Advertisement
While more than a century on from the disaster, South32 Illawarra metallurgical coal vice president operations Peter Baker, said it was an opportunity to pause and remember the importance of workplace safety.
"The 120th anniversary of the Mount Kembla mine disaster is an important moment to pause and remember the 96 men and boys who lost their lives. We also reflect on the impact that the disaster had on the victims' families and the local community," Mr Baker said.
"Sunday's service is a sombre reminder of the importance of safety and wellness at work.
"Nothing is more important to us than everyone going home safe and well at the end of their shift."
On July 31, 1902, the blast at the mine claimed the lives of 94 men and boys working underground and two men attempting to rescue survivors after the explosion. It was so powerful that it was felt 11 kilometres away, and created 33 widows and took the fathers of 120 children.
The ceremony began with a welcome by Mark Matthews, followed by an address from Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery and a performance by the Welsh Choir.
Unionists also gathered on Sunday to remember the fallen miners, and to reflect on workplace safety. The group feared lives could still be at risk if a disaster of the same magnitude happened today amid staff shortages at Wollongong Hospital.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.