Wollongong can meet and greet pop star turned rocker Reece Mastin

Reece Mastin stole the hearts of many in 2011 when he was won the third season of The X Factor at just 16-years-old.
And now the pop-star-turned-rocker will swing into Wollongong once again, this time with his new image.
The Reece Mastin 10-year Anniversary Tour 2022 will drop into Wollongong at La La Las on October 22.
Fans will also get the opportunity to meet and greet the Shut Up and Kiss Me singer.
Having signed with Sony Music Australia, Mastin's debut single Good Night reached number one in Australia and New Zealand, and became Sony Music Australia's fastest-selling digital single.
Tickets are available here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
