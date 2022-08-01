Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Crash on Picton Road slows traffic

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 1 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 9:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The location of the crash. Picture: Live Traffic NSW

Eastbound traffic coming off the Hume Motorway at Wilton has been slowed by a crash on Picton Road.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.