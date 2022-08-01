Crash on Picton Road slows traffic

Eastbound traffic coming off the Hume Motorway at Wilton has been slowed by a crash on Picton Road.
The crash occurred near the intersection with Janderra Lane, shortly before 7.15am on Tuesday.
It is understood it involved a car and box trailer, and no one is trapped.
However, the Transport Management Centre reports traffic is affected.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
