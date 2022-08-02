Greenacres Disability Service has celebrated five years of slinging coffees at its Brewing Up a Storm cafe.
Barista Jessica Duncan was among those enjoying the party atmosphere, sharing cake and memories with her colleagues and State Emergency Services members.
She started at the cafe, located at the Wollongong SES Headquarters, when it opened five years ago. Jessica said the best part of the job was brewing up a storm alongside her colleagues, and sharing a few laughs with them everyday, too.
"I've made so many friends here," Jessica said. "I remember when it opened ... I was so excited to start."
Greenacres CEO Chris Christodoulou also joined in on the celebrations and thanked staff for all of their hard work over the last five years, especially during challenging times with COVID.
"We greatly appreciate that COVID over the last couple of years has been really difficult ... but we've stayed the course through some pretty tough times," he said.
"Congratulations to all of our great staff, they're incredible people who do such a wonderful job," he said. "Without you, we wouldn't be here."
The cafe's motto is that coffee is served with a smile, and according to NSW SES commissioner Carlene York, that's exactly what you get when you step through the doors.
"The staff bring a smile to all of our faces when we come through the building," she said.
Brewing Up a Storm is one of Greenacres many community enterprises that hires people with disability, and gives employees the opportunity to develop their hospitality and customer service skills.
It is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 3pm and is located at 93-99 Burelli Street, Wollongong.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
