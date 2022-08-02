'Target' sharks made up just over 10 per cent of the marine wildlife caught in the shark nets deployed off Illawarra beaches last season, new figures show, and most animals died.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries' shark meshing program has 51 nets off beaches between Newcastle and Wollongong, including Coledale, Austinmer, Thirroul, North Wollongong, Wollongong City, Garie and Wattamolla beaches.
Advertisement
The latest annual performance report for the shark meshing program shows 118 marine animals were caught in the shark nets off the Illawarra between September 2021 and April 2022.
Of these, 47 were found alive and released, and 71 were dead.
Twelve were target shark species - six tiger sharks, three great whites, and three bull sharks - representing just over 10 per cent of the animals caught.
Eight animals were threatened or protected species, including great whites, grey nurse sharks, green turtles and an unidentified turtle, the latter of which was the only animal found alive.
Across all 51 nets 376 marine animals were caught, 51 - or 14 per cent - of which were target shark species.
Of the animals caught, 22 per cent were threatened species, among them a humpback whale.
The number of green turtles and leatherback turtles caught exceeded the program's limit for its objective of "minimising the impact on non-target species and threatened species".
And 234 animals - 62 per cent of those caught in the nets - died.
But Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said the program was "actively managed" to minimise the impact on marine wildlife while protecting swimmers at some of the state's busiest beaches.
Since the program began in 1937, there has been only one human fatality at a netted beach.
"As part of the program, frequent inspections are carried out to minimise the impact on sea life," Mr Saunders said.
Weather permitting, inspections are carried out within 72 hours of the previous check.
The nets also use such technology as electronic dolphin and whale pingers to deter animals from swimming too close.
Mr Saunders said the government had invested $85 million over four years in an enhanced shark management program that featured new technology, including more than 300 SMART drumlines to tag sharks and 37 receivers.
Drones were also used to scan the coastline for sharks, he said, and there was funding to investigate long-range drone trials.
Advertisement
Mr Saunders said the government would work with councils to "ensure that community preferences are balanced against effective shark mitigation for beachgoers".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.